Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,057 shares of company stock worth $13,848,307 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.