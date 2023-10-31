Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

MBLY stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of -422.70.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

