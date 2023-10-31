Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 10th Largest Position

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 3.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $376,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at $158,757,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,912 shares of company stock worth $19,501,743. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MRNA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 599,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,480. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
