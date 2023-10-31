Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.