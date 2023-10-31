Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

