Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up to $404.00

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $404.00, but opened at $425.60. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $415.15, with a volume of 120,799 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.92.

The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.73 and a 200 day moving average of $488.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

