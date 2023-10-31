Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 193,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 53,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $166.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

