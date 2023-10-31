Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 2.4 %

MEG traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $696.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.73. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

