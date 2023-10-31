Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $306.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.98 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

