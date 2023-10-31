Morgan Stanley Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $88.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 172.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,462.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

