Morgan Stanley Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.46.

WEX opened at $163.57 on Friday. WEX has a one year low of $148.82 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.07.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

