Morgan Stanley Trims ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $76.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.59.

ON opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

