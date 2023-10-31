Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

MSI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,219. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.50 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

