MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $566.73.

MSCI opened at $481.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.76. MSCI has a 52-week low of $444.87 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

