M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of M&T Bank worth $55,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 473.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

MTB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

