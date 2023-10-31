NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

