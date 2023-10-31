Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. 7,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,366. The stock has a market cap of $342.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 312,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

