Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
