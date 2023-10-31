Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,488 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $19.17.

Nayax Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $668.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nayax by 353.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 235,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nayax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 221.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

