Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,488 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $19.17.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $668.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
