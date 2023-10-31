Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,300 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 1.12% of Neogen worth $52,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $147,849,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,792,000 after buying an additional 1,234,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,359 shares of company stock valued at $109,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,371. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

