Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.97. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 79,507 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a market cap of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,319,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and have sold 102,163 shares valued at $387,681. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

