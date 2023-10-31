Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $410.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.11 and its 200-day moving average is $398.18. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

