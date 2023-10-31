Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.99. 695,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.18. The company has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.