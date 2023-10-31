New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $3.70. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 488,657 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.40.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,234 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

