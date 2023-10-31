NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.51. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 31,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

