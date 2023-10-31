NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,448,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,765,807 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $5.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 346,448 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 208,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,314,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 193,431 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

