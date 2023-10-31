NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,448,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,765,807 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $5.79.
The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
