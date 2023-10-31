NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading 4.3% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.31. Approximately 791,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,389,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.51.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

