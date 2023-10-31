NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up to $26.84

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $28.02. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 5,556 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $362,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
