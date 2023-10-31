NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.81-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. 15,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $681.54 million, a PE ratio of -156.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $213,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

