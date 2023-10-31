NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.