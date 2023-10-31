NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

