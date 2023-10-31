NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after acquiring an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,284. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

