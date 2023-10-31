Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 4.6 %

NDLS opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2,000.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 16,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 107.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

