OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday.

OceanaGold Stock Down 1.6 %

About OceanaGold

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.42 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

