Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:ONBPP opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
