Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 582,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 410,181 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -176.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,109,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 160,960 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 777,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

