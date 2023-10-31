ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. 4,109,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

