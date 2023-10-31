ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.