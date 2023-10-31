ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29.
NYSE OGS opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
