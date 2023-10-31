OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMF. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

