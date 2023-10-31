OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 4.9%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 33,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 117,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

