Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 15,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,467,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,749.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $200,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $150,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

