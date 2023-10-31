Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

