Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

OGN opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

