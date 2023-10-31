Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $43.01.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Insider Activity

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Jay Dyer sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $51,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.