Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

