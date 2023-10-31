Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Gap Up to $69.76

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.76, but opened at $75.13. Otter Tail shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 59,379 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 21,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $1,691,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

