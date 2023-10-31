Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

OSTK stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 40,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,933.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,463.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,143. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Overstock.com by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

