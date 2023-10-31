Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

