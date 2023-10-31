Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

