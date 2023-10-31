Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKE opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.