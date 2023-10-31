Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $146.76 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $199.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

